Strong River Murray breeding season results in high golden perch larvae numbers

news, local-news,

A major breeding response from native fish in the River Murray has resulted in the largest numbers of golden perch (callop) larvae in eight years. The Department for Environment and Water revealed the numbers were recorded following fish monitoring that was undertaken throughout last November and December. Recent high flows in the system, as well as the delivery of water for the environment, has benefited native fish breeding, according to the department's manager of environmental water, Tony Herbert. "Improved flows in the system have likely contributed to the breeding success, creating conditions conducive to the spawning of callop and silver perch, and the survival of their eggs and larvae," Mr Herbert said. "Widespread rain in the catchment has resulted in good spring flows to SA this year and these have been enhanced by adding environmental water to the natural events, boosting the outcomes for native fish." Associate Professor Qifeng Ye said species such as callop and silver perch are cued to spawn by elevated spring flows and then eggs and larvae drift downstream with the flow. "For long-lived fish like callop, these breeding events are really important as they do not occur every year," Dr Ye said. "They really thrive in these higher flow conditions so these results are a great example of why flows at the right time of year are so important to support spawning and survival of a new generation of fish. "The monitoring is undertaken by scientists from SARDI inland waters research team, who found increased numbers of eggs and larvae across multiple sites in the lower River Murray. Dr Ye explained that future monitoring will confirm whether larvae survive and recruit into the lower River Murray population. Monitoring in the South Australian Murray is collaboratively supported by DEW, PIRSA, the Commonwealth Environmental Water Office (CEWH) and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority. Water for the environment has been delivered to the river courtesy of CEWH and the Living Murray Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/84eb1eea-1e4a-4897-b290-4acc91f13be2.png/r4_0_1636_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg