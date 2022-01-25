news, local-news,

COVID put a stop to all bowls in the Great Southern this week with clubs closing their facilities until Thursday, January 27. Unfortunately, Myponga, Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor bowlers came in close contact, so they needed to isolate for a few days. Hopefully, all bowlers will be back on the green for this week's competitions. Sunday, January 30, at McLaren Vale Bowling Club, will see bowlers from Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island (Region 7) take on bowlers from Eastern and Lower Murray (Region 6) playing for the Walker Nolan Shield. The shield was introduced 20 years ago when Neville Nolan from Region 7 and Lyn Walker from Region 6, both Country Councillors for Bowls SA, decided the competition would be good for each region to allow their best bowlers an opportunity to show their skills. This tournament is used by each association selection panel to choose a team to represent their region in the Country Round Robin event at Marion Bowling Club. Region 7 teams will be led by Skippers Daryl Steinwedel and Jack Hately from Kangaroo Island, Steve Davidson from Willunga and Ray Dienelt, Graeme Schubert and Les Carter from McLaren Vale. Division One teams will be keen to resume their matches. Saturday's round will see Strathalbyn home to McLaren Vale, the Crushes will be too strong for the Red and Whites. Port Elliot home to Goolwa Black, to close to call. Yankalilla home to Victor Harbor, the SeaEagles by a low margin. Willunga home to Goolwa White, Willunga to gain maximum points. Encounter Bay home to Myponga, the Eagles to win a close game. Encounter Bay Bowls Night Owls was the only bowls played due to COVID. Due to restrictions just Divisions 1 and 3 played. Merv's Angel's defeated Night on the Green in Division 1. Top Dogs also won, as did Window Wizards. Encounter Bay defeated Scotch on the Rocks. In Division 3, Beach Walkers, Purple Wine Owls, The Bowling Stones and Great Bowls of Fire all had wins. The Bowling Stones were Rink of the Week. Night Owlers expressed their deep condolences to Peter Cameron's wife Angela and family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/746f9c71-0ba7-4940-8dac-6091990b17c6.jpg/r0_510_2037_1661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg