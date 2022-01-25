Vaccine not mandatory for council staff, but many have rolled up their sleeve

news, local-news,

Over the past six months, many workplaces have implemented mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, with the health sector one of the first to create policy to lower the risk for workers. Despite mandatory vaccination being adopted by a number of employers, there are still countless workplaces that haven't enforced their own policies, including the District Council of Yankalilla. Chief executive officer Nigel Morris confirmed that council has currently not required staff to get vaccinated to the workplace, however, its COVID policy, which follows state guidelines, has recently come into effect. "We haven't introduced mandatory vaccination, but we have introduced mandatory reporting so that we know exactly who in the organisation has been vaccinated and who hasn't," Mr Morris said. Although there isn't a mandate, Mr Morris said he pleased to find that an overwhelming number of staff have already rolled up their sleeve. "We did a survey of all the staff on how they felt about various things. I was pleased to see that the majority of staff - I think it was 91 per cent - had been double-vaccinated," he said. "In a place this size, it means that around one or two people haven't been vaccinated." It's fair to say that discussion surrounding mandatory vaccination has divided many people across Australia, including council staff, according to a in-house survey. "Surprisingly, we asked a number of the staff whether they thought mandatory vaccination should be brought into the organisation and it was around 50/50," Mr Morris explained. With the highly transmissible Omicron variant resulting in South Australia recording thousands of cases per day, the likelihood of members of the community catching the virus has increased exponentially. Mr Morris explained that 100 Rapid Antigen Tests have been ordered by council, which will be available to all staff and elected members. The tests are used by people who have been declared a close contact or by people who are looking to visit a high-risk setting, such as healthcare or aged care. Council have created its own guidelines to determine how tests are used throughout the organisation. Mr Morris said council will continue to explore options to make the workplace safe for staff, with the state's COVID-19 situation seemingly everchanging. He also explained that future council meetings and workshops will carefully examined, and if the health and safety of staff is at risk, the implementation of Zoom meetings will likely occur.

