The electorate of Finniss has attracted funding from the State Government of $1.805 million for six projects that have a total investment of $15.787 million to improve and grow accommodation opportunities and visitor experiences for regional tourism operators. A total of 100 projects to date, have been selected from across South Australia's tourism regions and will unlock $71.6 million worth of new and improved tourism infrastructure and a grant amount of nearly $17 million. "Recently, I visited the newest recipients of TIDF funding in our region, Softfoot Farm and Home of Plenty," Member for Finniss and Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said. "Softfoot Farm have already completed their construction of additional accommodation units to complement existing restaurant and farm experiences which is a development that will encourage extended stays in the local region. "The Home of Plenty's new cellar door will be established from an old woodshed near Currency Creek and contribute to more reasons for visitors to see Finniss as a destination. I was inspired to speak to the owners and hear their optimistic plans for diversifying and providing great opportunities for visitors. "In any development, the community benefits while local trades and products are used for construction and existing employees can be proud of what they are a part of." Funding has included the Hotel Elliot major development of a new function centre called 'The Hub' ($500,000). The Hub will incorporate the existing hotel, a function and training centre including training kitchen, bars, storage area, outdoor dining areas, a deck, toilet facilities, a car park and new tourist information and visitor centre. Discovery Parks Goolwa development of 23 new cabins, three new 3-bedroom houses, 86 powered sites, amenity blocks, camp kitchens and BBQ shelters, footpaths and road access and new water park ($500,000). Softfoot Farm Victor Harbor construction of three tourist accommodation units on the existing farm to complement restaurant and farm experiences ($189,244). Home of Plenty development of an old woodshed into a new cellar door ($126,778). NRMA Victor Harbor Beachfront Holiday Park development of six beachfront 'safari' tents with ensuites and social area for glamping guests ($195,170). Victor Harbor Holiday and Cabin Park installation of two new 2-bedroom cabins, one block of four ensuites and a new waterpark ($293,665). "Supporting tourism in regional areas is a key focus for the Marshall Liberal Government. Tourism Industry Development Fund (TIDF) is injecting $20 million to regional operators to develop diverse and sustainable tourism experiences. On December 17, $17 million had been allocated and applications closed while the final submitted applications are assessed," Mr Basham said. TIDF grant allocations are between $20 000 and $500 000 and can be used for new, expansion or renovation of accommodation, furniture or fittings, transportation, infrastructure to engage visitors or develop new offerings. "Recently, in response to a changing environment, cash grants of up to $22,000 together with liquor licence waivers and payroll tax deferrals are key features of a State Government funded business support package for hospitality and tourism businesses and gyms impacted by the latest imposition of density restrictions." Visit https://www.treasury.sa.gov.au/Growing-South-Australia/COVID-19

