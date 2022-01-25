news, local-news,

Country Fire Service (CFS) brigades across South Australia will sound their station's sirens simultaneously on Tuesday night, January 25 in honour of fallen volunteer firefighter Louise Hincks. Known by her Happy Valley CFS brigade mates as Lou, the 44-year-old tragically died after a tree fell on her and a fellow firefighter while they were battling a large bushfire at Coles, near Lucindale, on Friday, January 21. The other volunteer firefighter, aged in his 60, sustained serious injuries. CFS brigades across the state will set their sirens blaring at 7pm on Tuesday night as a mark of respect and condolence. The sirens will sound as loud as possible continuously for one minute, before firefighters will stand for one minute's silence. The public is encouraged to stop for the two minutes and pay their respects to Mc Hincks, who her Happy Valley brigade mates said was "one of our family" in a post on Facebook. "It is still unbelievable and still doesn't feel real. The loss that we feel, and that all those touched by Louise's kindness feel, is immense," the Facebook post stated. "The dedication that Louise had for this service and her community was more than commendable. "Thank you Louise for your love, support, kindness, strength and dedication. Your compassion and empathy will forever inspire us. "Everyone you touched learnt something from you whether they realise it or not. You will be missed more than can be put into words." On Monday, January 24, a guard of honour was formed for Ms Hincks along the route from Lucindale to Adelaide, including at Naracoorte and Tailem Bend, as her body made its way back to her family. The Strathalbyn CFS posted on its Facebook page that Ms Hincks meant so much to her family and the CFS, and she paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others. "Louise was a colleague, a mentor, our support but most importantly she was our friend," the post stated. "Strathalbyn Brigade will be proud to sound their siren tonight to honour a fantastic woman and firefighter." The Strathalbyn CFS assured the community that the sounding of the siren did not signify any threat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/5a4e84e4-7929-440e-a77a-129248a031fe.jpg/r0_196_1536_1064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg