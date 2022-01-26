news, local-news,

The future of Oceanic Victor is currently being discussed with the managers of Granite Island, the Department for Environment and Water (DEW). A DEW spokesperson confirmed to The Times that a decision on the next step forward would come in the near future. "Negotiations are well underway between the Department for Environment and Water and the Oceanic Victor," the spokesperson said. "It is expected that these will be finalised in coming weeks".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/aebf7719-12d5-4ab2-b8b1-52a23f93268f.jpg/r42_0_1238_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg