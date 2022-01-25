news, local-news,

Two channel markers in waters off the Bluff Boat Ramp at Encounter Bay are missing after reports of boaties tying up to them. The council received reports of boats tying up to channel markers while waiting to retrieve their vessels causing serious damage to two channel markers. As a result of the damage, the two channel markers furthest away from the boat ramp are now missing and require replacement, resulting in an expected cost of around $5000 to $6000 to repair. City of Victor Harbor's Acting Chief Executive Officer Karen Rokicinski said channel markers were installed to help boat users safely navigate the channel that leads out from the boat ramp and "should never be used to tie up a boat". "Tying up to a channel marker not only damages the marker, but it can cause damage to your boat. The cost to repair the two outer markers is not something council had budgeted for, but is necessary to ensure the safety of boat users," Ms Rokicinski said. "If you see a boat tied to a channel marker, please report to council so we can investigate further." Incidents can be reported to localgov@victor.sa.gov.au or 8551 0500. It is helpful to provide the date and time, as well as a description of the boat or people involved. At the end of 2021 the council was fortunate to receive notification from the SA Government that it was successful in a grant application seeking a $200,000 contribution towards a project that would replace all 12 channel markers at the Bluff Boat Ramp. Planning is underway for this to occur, however to ensure the safety of boat users the markers will receive interim repairs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/65fa4913-928b-4f5a-a4ba-318d90b0fe4d.JPG/r0_66_4928_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg