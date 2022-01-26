news, local-news,

The Rotary Victor Art Show is done and dusted and it was the best since 2010. Art Show chair John Mowling said it was an excellent result with the highest sales for 12 years with a total of 411 art works sold for a gross sales value of $304,538. "This will provide valuable funds for Rotary Victor Harbor to donate back to the community," John said. "The attendance was excellent with steady numbers visiting every day." Bruce Davey's painting Springtime Daly Head won the Lewitzka Family's People's Choice award, while Best of Show was Greg Allen from Victoria, for his painting 'Colours of the Kimberley'. The prize is $12,500. Greg Allen has exhibited in the Victor Harbor Art Show for a number of years and was thrilled to hear that his painting had been selected as the overall winning entry. Greg has earned the reputation as one of Australia's foremost water colour artists. Judge Amanda Hyatt said Greg Allen's Kimberley painting was a magnificent water colour of a very difficult subject. "The artist has used a multitude of clever washes and brush strokes to capture the essence of the crisp, harsh light filled rockiness of the landscape showing that part of Australia in all its glory. "The painting is a spontaneous yet masterfully executed piece of art and thoroughly deserving of the award," Amanda said. "I am very honoured to have been asked to judge this very prestigious art show which presents to you many genres of art. "The Rotarians have again presented an outstanding exhibition and hours of work have gone in to its preparation which is a massive undertaking. "The Victor Harbor Art Show is highly regarded in Australia, equal in quality and prestige to the Camberwell Rotary in Victoria. These two shows are regarded as the best in Australia. "When you view the paintings presented here you will naturally 'like what you like'. But you may not be aware of the diversity of the work." The Best First Nations Artwork was awarded to Paulina Puruntatameri for her work 'Minga (Body Scariffication Design)'. The prize was $5000. Thomas Readett was the Indigenous judge and said Paulina's work showcased cultural strength. "First Nations peoples have had so much taken from them since colonisation, "I would argue one of the only things that couldn't be taken or destroyed was our ability to create art," Thomas said. "Works like this tell a huge story and in particular this work speaks to scarification designs. "By bringing this long standing cultural and mark making to the foreground, Paulina is educating and showcasing to audiences that our culture is still here, still thriving and surviving. "Her use of colour and gestural movements have created this beautiful and dynamic painting, this paired together which her conceptual approach has made for a really strong work. Congratulations!" The sculpture award was won by Annette Cramer's 'Enchanted Muse', which carried a $1000 prize. Annette's sculpture harks back to early Australian potters and sculptors like Merric Boyd. The uncoloured face and shoulders, contrasted with the clothing, sits well in creating a lovely work that anyone would be delighted to have in their collection. Youth awards went to Adelaide Decrevel ('Clipper Ship') in the over 13 and under 18 category and Beatrice Decrevel ('Tree in Field') in the under 13 category.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/49be7329-959f-45ab-97e7-a27709ce09e9.jpg/r0_153_1976_1269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Art Show number 43 is the best since 2010 with art works sold, money raised and numbers through the tent Michael Simmons