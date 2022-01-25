Volunteers keep services running

community,

Volunteers who give their time to council-run services in the Yankalilla district were acknowledged at a luncheon at the end of 2021. Mayor Simon Rothwell, deputy mayor Leon Zarins, and chief executive Nigel Morris hosted the volunteer crew at the Lady Bay Hotel, where service awards were handed out. Ann Henriksen was rightfully celebrated for dedicating a huge 20 years to council services. Volunteers who reached their 10-year service milestone in 2021 were Margret Clark, Leo Montgomerie, Karen Toleman, Rodney Goddard, and Doreen Helbers. Five-year service milestones were hit in 2021 by Chris Andrews, Ian Arnold, Peter Parsons, and Jennie Taylor. The three main volunteer-run services the council is responsible for it Community Transport, the Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre, and the Yankalilla Library. In the last financial year, the 38-person transport service took 1950 residents to appointments and covered nearly 161,000 kilometres. They made 4419 service deliveries, which was up by 20 per cent compared to the previous financial year. A fifth vehicle was added to the fleet to help volunteers on their many travels, which include destinations such as Victor Harbor, Flinders Medical Centre, Adelaide, Noarlunga/Morphett Vale, and local stops. More than 8400 people dropped in to the visitor centre in the 2020-21 financial year and answered nearly 7000 phone calls and social media enquiries. Volunteers helped manage bookings for 24 events that were part of the Festival Fleurieu, while also hosting various events and being a hub of festival information. The library had 31,300 visitors during 2020-21 and 26,300 items were borrowed from the facility.

