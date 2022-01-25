Festival of Cycling is pedalling ahead

news, local-news,

The Santos Festival of Cycling has brought pedal power to the Fleurieu Peninsula, and it will continue to do so this weekend. The three-day women's road race is complete, with Ruby Roseman-Gannon named the overall winner ahead of Nicole Frain and Maeve Plouffe. The second stage of the race traversed part of the Fleurieu; it started on the grounds of Penny's Hill Wines in McLaren Vale and wound around Willunga, back through McLaren Vale, and past Kuitpo into the Adelaide Hills. Plouffe was the winner of this stage, while Roseman-Gannon took home the General Classification and Ziptrak Points Classification. Ruth Corset won the Shimano Queen of the Mountain Classification and Emily Watts collected the Cervelo Young Rider Classification. Men's cycling action on the Fleurieu can be watched on Saturday, January 29, as competitors complete a 113.2km route from McLaren Vale to the top of Willunga Hill. The race starts on Main Road at McLaren Vale Central Shopping Centre and winds past wineries then heads towards Port Willunga and Aldinga, following the coast before going to Sellicks Hill and Whites Valley, and finishing with the epic Willunga Hill Climb. tourdownunder.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/8cfaf40e-5933-4a27-92a8-812b872e9a30.jpg/r0_295_5730_3532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg