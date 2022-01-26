news, local-news,

The Times' journalists Michael Simmons, Dani Brown and Taylor Harvey attended Australia Day celebrations at the City of Victor Harbor, Alexandrina and Yankalilla councils. Member for Finniss David Basham, City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins and CEO Victoria MacKirdy conducted proceedings at the Victor Harbor Australia Day event and Ramindjeri man Cedric Varcoe conducted the Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony. It was the first time a Smoking Ceremony had been conducted at the Victor Harbor event and Dr Jenkins started her speech by speaking in Ramindjeri. Awards were presented to Young Citizen of the Year Neriah Mills, Citizen of the Year Peter Lewis, Active Citizen of the Year Stephen Hedges and Dorothy Hancock and Geoff Penhall represented Live Arts at Newland for Community Event of the Year. New citizens were Genelyn Deferia Such, Jorge Simone Diferia, Sudarat Tosvichid, Ira Gwillam and Carita Johanna Strengell-Smith. For the Yankalilla-based ceremony, District of Yankalilla mayor Simon Rothwell and chief executive Nigel Morris conducted the ceremony, with Australia Day ambassador Gabrielle Kelly also speaking at the event. John Freeman was presented with the Citizen of the Year award, while Bonnie Willsmore (Young Citizen of the Year), Lauren Barrington (Active Citizen Award), Nathan Idle (Mayor's Award) and Yankalilla Classic Motor Show (Community Event of the Year) rounded out the rest of the awards. Kitsiri Yungsongnoen and Karen and Mervyn Garner became the the district's newest citizens.

New citizens and Citizens of the Year awards at City of Victor Harbor, District Council of Yankalilla and Alexandrina Councils Michael Simmons