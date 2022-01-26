Reaching out at citizenship ceremony for a life Down Under

news, local-news,

Australia Day events were held across the Fleurieu Peninsula with new citizens welcomed and awards were presented to those who selflessly give their time for their relevant communities. There was patriotism at Victor Harbor, Yankalilla, Goolwa and Strathalbyn. For more photos go to pages 27 and 28 and also visit www.victorharbortimes.com.au for a full gallery of photos.

