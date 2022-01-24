Bay Village helps hospital auxiliary buy prostate biopsy equipment

community,

Bay Village's recent donations to the South Coast District Hospital Auxiliary will help fund the purchase of vital prostate biopsy equipment. This month, the village's craft group and social club proudly handed over two cheques, worth $1400 and $500 respectively. The craft group's donation came from a trading table it hosted last year in lieu of the annual craft fete, while the social club made their donation through fundraising via fashion parades. Auxiliary treasurer Pam Rowland was hugely appreciative of the generous donations. "It means so much to so many people," she told the groups at the cheque handover. "It's not small beans at all - it all adds up. "It makes things easier when groups help us." The money will go towards the purchase of prostate biopsy equipment which will cost about $140,000. She said any fundraising or donations received went directly to the South Coast District Hospital, but the biopsy equipment would be shared by both the public and private hospitals. Ms Rowland said the Fleurieu had the highest number of people who battle prostate cancer in the state, so the equipment would help many locals. The auxiliary was overwhelmed by a bequest it received recently, which was worth $80,000 - greatly helping the fundraising effort for the biopsy equipment.

