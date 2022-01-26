Wharf plan talks adjourned

news, local-news,

Parties concerned with the Goolwa Wharf Precinct revitalisation project will have to wait before potentially being allowed the chance to have a further say. A recommendation was put forward at the Alexandrina Council meeting on Monday night, January 24 that suggested council administration "enters into a meaningful round table discussion with the Friends of the Oscar W, The Wharf Barrel Shed, council and all other interested parties to come to a mutually agreed outcome, with meetings minutes and reported back to the chamber for council resolution following community consultation". Other recommended revisions of the concept plan included retaining Jaralde Park as a marketplace and part with a lawn surface, providing Hector's with car parking directly adjacent to the venue, and including the Harbour Master's Residence, the Railway Superintendent's House, the Morgue, the Charthouse, and the Distillery in the revision. The council's growth general manager Matt Grant wrote in the report put to council that the concept plan "must be revised to reflect overwhelming community objections to these issues of concern to the community". After nearly 10 minutes of debate, councillor James Stewart moved a motion to adjourn the item until after an elected member workshop scheduled for February 14, which was approved. The workshop will inform councillors on "a range of options, specifically 'outlining how the project has considered, and responded to the consultation outcomes amongst other key inputs'".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/98cb55e6-d9b1-4026-8b78-b8414d330be5.jpg/r2_252_4926_3034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg