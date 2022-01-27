Inman Valley to be the pilot site for luxury 'pods'

news, local-news,

The Fleurieu is one of South Australia's biggest tourism drawcards, and the region will soon be the home of new premium tourist accommodations. Launched on January 17, ESCA announced that two luxury standalone suites, that have been constructed at Inman Valley, will be massive tourist attractions from late-April this year. Chief executive officer Steven Kernaghan said the company has joined forces with Escapod. The Escapod concept stemmed from a desire to activate underutilised land for tourism purposes. The new model will see ESCA remain as the owner operators of the suites, with landowners leasing a section of the their property. Mr Kernaghan said plenty of thought and consideration has gone into the new 'pods'. "These aren't pods in paddocks - this is high-quality design and architecture that you'd never expect to find it. We've gone beyond the pod," he said. They also offer great environmental potential, with each of the suites designed to have a limited impact on the environment. "Where possible, we use off grid power, water and sewer. Using a controlled offsite building environment also minimises environmental impact and building material wastage," company team member Ryan Brown said. With many South Australians looking to holiday locally, Mr Kernaghan said that the current domestic holiday sector will look different when the COVID-19 pandemic ends. He explained that Inman Valley is the company's pilot location, with it offering many spectacular tourism experiences. "South Australia is a microcosm of Australia. It has coast, forest and wineries - all within one hour of the city," Mr Kernaghan said. ESCA has already identified several other locations for development this year. The Inman Valley-based pods will be open to the public from April 29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/c0ad2c1c-042a-424c-b096-c4ce1f506ce4.jpeg/r10_0_3831_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg