Historic Second Valley restaurant closes its doors after exhausting two years

news, local-news,

Historic Second Valley restaurant Leonards Mill has made the difficult decision to permanently close its doors following an exhausting last two years. Husband and wife duo Iain Calvert and Hayley Pember-Calvert, who owned the business, explained that the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other factors, played a massive role in the heartbreaking decision. Armed with motivation and a strong vision, the dynamic duo took over the restaurant in 2017, and quickly worked towards upholding the reputation the venue had built over a number of years. For many businesses, the last two years have been draining and often uncertain, with the pandemic seeing the enforcement of harsh restrictions that have gutted countless industries. In a joint statement, Iain and Hayley explained that while it was incredibly sad to end their tenure at the mill, they will always be thankful for patrons choosing the venue to celebrate special occasions. "We have enjoyed being a part of your birthdays, first dates, marriage proposals, anniversaries, wedding receptions, and celebrations of life - those beautiful memories with you will last us a lifetime," they said. Despite the many joyous occasions, the last two years have been suffocating for the duo, with there being a number of stages where they couldn't "breathe properly". "These past two years especially have left us exhausted, damaged and working so hard we haven't been able to breathe properly," the duo said. The continual uncertainty regarding the pandemic, as well as the State Government consistently changing restrictions, resulted in plenty of pressure being put on the couple. They explained that unresolved issues with their landlord also played a significant role in them making the heartbreaking decision. While one chapter ends, another exciting one starts, with the couple now able to spend additional time with their two young children, allowing them to make long-lasting family memories. "We plan to take some time to breathe and relax. We look forward to being able to slow down and spend quality time together without thinking about work for the first time in a long time," the duo said. The success of the business couldn't have happened without the help of local producers, hardworking staff and kind and generous patrons. "To our amazing local producers, thank you for making our ethos a reality, you are the sole reason we kept going," the duo said. "To our staff both past and present, thank you for your dedication and hard work. Recruitment in our location was a challenge and we are extremely grateful and proud to have attracted the calibre of staff that we did. "We want to say thank you to everyone who has dined with us, to our fabulous regulars and to those who've just found us. "We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty, it has been our privilege to have served you." Over the last four years, the couple have devoted their lives to supporting and bringing attention to producers in the Fleurieu. During a difficult time for many, Iain and Hayley pleaded for people to keep supporting local businesses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/668a8c1b-ffea-40b5-bf9d-d86334ccf44a.png/r4_0_1636_922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg