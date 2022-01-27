news, local-news,

The Mount Compass Jersey Cattle Club will hold its Heifer Competition and afternoon presentation on two half days, February 22 and 24. Firstly there will be judging in the Barossa and secondly judging in the Fleurieu Peninsula, followed by the presentation on Thursday, February 24. Guest judge for this year's event is Courtney Afford. Mount Compass Jersey Cattle Club secretary Rebekah McCaul said the competition had been running since the 1970's and was the highlight of the clubs' calendar. "We visit around eight South Australian Jersey farms. We really look forward to hosting the event." For further information contact Rebekah on 0411 036 051 or Peter Ness on 0448 377 404. Guest judge Courtney Afford has owned Holsteins for many years and is a fourth generation dairy farmer. Awards include - Cows: Reserve JC All Breeds Youth Show, IDW 2020, Junior Champion Ayrshire, Murray Bridge Show 2019 with Billaview Burdette Jazmine. Champion Ayrshire Heifer, ST Genetics Online Youth Show 2021 with Billaview Famous Jazmine. Courtney won State Handlers competition in 2019 (at Royal Adelaide Show) and is off to represent SA at the Nationals in Sydney this year. She won this award previously in 2010. Judging experience is from youth camps and junior judging competitions. Courtney was Reserve Champion Junior Judge SA Finals in 2021 and has placed second and third previously. "I am super excited to be asked to judge this show," Courtney said.

