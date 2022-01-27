news, local-news,

The day began with overcast skies and light drizzly rain which, by mid-morning had turned to heavy rain leaving the grounds soggy. However, the All Breeds Group equestrian event went ahead albeit under cover and under lights at Morgan Park on Sunday, January 23. The event was a fund raiser for the local Riding for The Disabled Association (RDA) and a cheque for $1000 was handed over by the president of the All Breeds Group Judy Pearson to Sue Vincent, Coach of the local RDA. The All Breeds Group, which is based at Morphett Vale was initially formed to ensure that newcomers to equestrian events are given support and advice on issues such as presentation of their horses, protocol, as well as information on preparing for shows. More than 30 riders and their horses attended on Sunday, however despite the wet weather and changes to the schedule, they all seemed to thoroughly enjoy the day. Sue Vincent Coach of Southern Fleurieu RDA said their organisation was delighted and extremely grateful for the donation. "It was a little disappointing with the wet weather, however everybody seemed to have a great time and we sincerely thank the 'All Breeds Group' for their commitment and support," Sue said. If you would like to become a volunteer in some capacity for the local RDA contact Kerry Pomery on Facebook or the RDA website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/fd017054-4c3b-4361-9c2a-a15794a8861d.jpg/r0_212_2641_1704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg