Councillors often go with the flow at council meetings, but at the City of Victor Harbor, Deputy Mayor Nick Hayles, is striving to make crossing the road safer. At the January council meeting Cr Hayles had Motion without Notice that had the support of other elected members, which will potentially save lives. He moved that council administration explore the options for the installation of a signalised intersection with associated pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Adelaide Road and McCracken Drive and that a report be brought back by the March Council meeting. Investigations to include speaking with the Department of Infrastructure and Transport about their appetite for such improvements and whether they would grant in principle agreement/approval for the upgrade, take into consideration the upgrades due to occur at McCracken Country Club and the associated traffic implications such as a higher volume of caravans and RVs through the intersection and what budget requirements there would be for the upgrade works. To include the consideration of developer, state government and any other possible funding contributors. The CEO will write to existing State and Federal MPs, as well as local candidates for the upcoming State and Federal elections regarding the concerns raised in relation to this matter and seek their support in resolving it. Cr Hayles said the scope of the investigation was fairly narrow and wanted to see this as deliverable by the end of the following financial year 2022/23. "Also it is proposed to not be at the roundabout (Bunnings on Port Elliot/Victor Harbor/Adelaide roads) due to the concerns that the existing and future petrol stations attract a great degree of vehicle movements and that's a bad mix with pedestrians," Cr Hayles said. "It also is intended to service the older part of Hayborough, as that is where many young families can afford their first homes. And finally, people move in desire lines when on foot, the most direct route between them and their destination and therefore the crossing being as close as possible to the Coles site is important." Cr Hayles said he had been contacted a number of times over the past few months about how difficult it was for pedestrians to cross from the Hayborough side Adelaide Road to the Coles/Bunnings site. "The most recent of these being a young mum with three kids who lives very close by. She prefers to walk to the shops as it seems pointless to get in the car for such a short trip, but a number of times she has found it almost impossible to cross safely with a pram and has resorted to getting into the car to travel the 50metres," Cr Hayles said. "She is not alone in these difficulties. We as a council always endeavour to make our city more walkable and provide safer options for our residents to be active, I believe this is one such opportunity. "I have consulted with council director Kathy Hayter and to date there has been no formal plans or enquiries into the issue of pedestrian movement across Adelaide Road in this area. Therefore I have come to the conclusion that the following motion is the best course of action in order to seek to remedy the problem."

Deputy Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor Nick Hayles moves for a signalised pedestrian crossing for Adelaide Road Michael Simmons