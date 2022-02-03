news, property, hindmarsh valley, house of the week, real estate view, buy home, for sale

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. Want to get away from the hustle and bustle, while still being within easy reach of Adelaide and able to enjoy fresh water and salt water nearby? This five-bedroom, two-bathroom river retreat features four bedrooms on the lower level as well as a family room. Upstairs there is a modern kitchen overlooking the large dining/living room. The kitchen has modern appliances including a 900mm oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and a large pantry. This big room opens onto the front and rear balconies, ideal for entertaining. The front balcony is north facing and takes in the stunning river views. The master suite is located upstairs and has a walk-in robe with access directly onto the balcony. There is also a two-way bathroom upstairs that acts as an ensuite to the master bedroom. Other features of this home include ducted heating and cooling, 10 kW solar panels, two Bosch inverters, a 10x10m (approx.) garage and a carport for four cars with an electric roller door, concrete floors and power. All this is positioned on a corner block with valuable front and rear access. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/253c2510-5400-43bf-876c-bd3ba12a7d3c.jpg/r12_491_5261_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg