Woman arrested after allegedly paying person to get vaccine on her behalf

A Chapel Hill woman will face court after allegedly paying a vulnerable person to get a COVID-19 vaccine in her name. Police arrested and charged the 52-year-old with deception and dishonest dealing with documents on Monday, January 10. "It will be alleged that she accompanied the person to a Mount Barker vaccination clinic, deceiving SA Health by allowing the vulnerable person to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in her own name, while pretending to be the carer of that person," an SA Police statement read. Police will allege the woman needed vaccination evidence for work and paid the person a sum of money to get the vaccine on her behalf. The woman was bailed and will face Mount Barker Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ciJ4hDNQ9AqFPmRpMXFXYu/fb4287d2-fcec-4174-a86f-d2ca38c74b65.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg