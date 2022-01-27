Police search Rapid Bay after kayak washes ashore

news, local-news,

Police are searching the Rapid Bay area after a kayak was found washed up on shore. About 10am Thursday 27 January, a blue and white two seat kayak was found washed up at the Rapid Bay camping ground. It had fresh abalone and an esky on board. Police have conducted an extensive search of local beaches in an attempt to locate the owner of the kayak. The Police Helicopter PolAir is currently searching waters from overhead. Police ask anyone with information regarding the potential owner of the canoe to contact them immediately on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/8091cd8d-d1f6-47d2-a0c4-20e2c6960cf4.jpg/r0_358_1943_1456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg