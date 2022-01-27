Police deal with disappointing drivers on Australia Day

news, local-news,

At 8.55am yesterday (Wednesday 26 January), police stopped a 35-year-old man from Gawler East on Paris Creek Road at Strathalbyn. The man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.133. He was reported for drink driving and received a six month loss of licence. He will appear in court at a later date. About 1.30 pm on Armstrong Road at Victor Harbor a 46-year-old man from Campbelltown was reported for drink driving and contravene a condition of probationary licence after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.184. He was issued with a six month instant loss of licence and will appear in court at a later date. At 4.10 pm at Sunset Drive at Carrickalinga a 53-year-old man from Pasadena was reported for speeding after he was caught driving at 58km/h in a 50km/h zone. Further enquiries revealed that he was also disqualified from driving. He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.066. He was reported for theses offences and will appear in court at a later date. In another incident on Hindmarsh Island, a 20-year-old man from Hindmarsh Island was reported for driving whilst disqualified. His vehicle was impounded and he will appear in court at a later date. About 1.30 am on Thursday 27 January on Waterport Road at Hayborough, police stopped a 23-year-old man from Goolwa. The man recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.097. He was reported for drink driving, his vehicle was impounded for 28 days and he received a six month immediate loss of licence. He will appear in court at a later date. Police are disappointed that some drivers continue to disregard the law and put innocent people in danger on our roads, and urge motorists not to get behind the wheel if they've been drinking.

