Carolynn shares family's war story in self-published book

Whenever Carolynn Hansberry's mother, Edith Morgan, would share stories from her childhood, her daughter would scramble to write it down on whatever she could find. Mrs Morgan, who lives in Encounter Bay, was one of five siblings living in London when World War II broke out, and they were evacuated to the countryside for safety as bombs were dropped. Families in the countryside were asked to take in children while parents continued working to support their families as it was considered safer than being in London. As her mother shared snippets of life in those times, Mrs Hansberry, who lives in Victor Harbor, always thought they could become an interesting book - so she began creating one. "I emailed her brother to ask if he could remember anything, and he said he had memories - there were lots of emails and photos from him," Mrs Hansberry said. During the first evacuation, Mrs Morgan went on her own to Devon in South West England at seven years old, but things went horribly wrong; she was treated quite poorly and she returned home. The second time, at age 11, Mrs Morgan refused to leave her baby brother, so they were taken in together when the 'foster' couple's daughter Alice begged to let them both stay. Tales from these times feature in We Found Alice, which Mrs Hansberry wrote under her maiden name, Carolynn Morgan. "I saw something that said, 'So many people took great stories to the grave', and as soon as I saw that I knew I had to do it," she said. "It took a few years (to write) because things were going on in life, but I'd do it while I could." The book tells Mrs Morgan's stories first, then her little brother David's memories second. The 41-page book took five years to complete and, with the help of her daughter Alicia, it was self-published at the end of November 2021. Mrs Hansberry's proudest moment came when she handed a book to her mother. "The look on Mum's face... she cried, she loved it and said it was beautiful," she said. Copies have been sent around the world to family members and friends. "I've had people getting back to me saying they've read it twice ... that it's wonderful, and they didn't know it happened," she said. "People just didn't know what went on and were oblivious, and I wanted my family to know what happened." The book is available for purchase for $22 at The Book Stop in Victor Harbor.

