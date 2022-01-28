news, local-news,

Penny Walter of Goolwa has found an interesting way to start conversations on key health and family issues. She writes and illustrates children's books and tackles dementia, new born screening and the relationship between parents and their children. The latest book is 'Have You Seen My Gran' which is dedicated to Penny's parents Malcolm Walter and Beatrice Dickson in loving memory of Penny's Gran, Margaret 'Peggy' Dickson. Penny said dementia could be a "tricky" conversation with relatives and in particular children, so this opens a door to that conversation. "My motivation is from what my grandmother Peggy experienced while suferring from dementia. I was fortunate she remembered me, but it is tricky watching someone you love deteriorate. Some days were worse than others," Penny said. "They cannot remember their life and it sad for not just those who experience Alzheimers and dementia, but those who love them. The book helps people to have those conversations, as when things are left unsaid, they just get bigger and impacts on the mental health of everyone. "The story is set in Devon England and is a recount of the times I'd arrange to meet my Gran, but she'd forget and go out before I got there. I created this book hoping it will help families affected by Alzheimer's and dementia to start gentle conversations about this big topic, especially with the youngest members of their families. Big things happen to us all, often unexpectedly, and having a gentle space to talk about what's happening is really important for the mental health of everyone involved." Please contact me for more information and to discuss further. Additionally, you can view my social media pages which I use as my primary marketing platform (@pennywalter_author on Instagram and @pennywalterauthor on Facebook), or visit my website at wwwpennywalterauthor.com. Penny has written two other books. 'An Unexpected Outcome' is about new born screening, which can assist families to receive an early diagnosis of any serious life impacting condition. "I never had heard of new born screening before, but my daughter Ruby was diagnosed at five-years-old congenital hypo-thyroidism. Her condition was very manageable because of the diagnosis. If not diagnosed, Ruby would have faced potential intellectual impairment," Penny said. "The early diagnosis corrected the imbalance from birth and the medication has allowed her to meet her milestones." The other book is titled 'Both Me And You' and is about the relationship between parents and children. It is a great skill of Penny to write children's books on such topics. She is passionate about serious issues that are confronting families on a daily basis and delivers her message in the form of a children's book. "They are emotional issues and it has helped me to write and illustrate the books in a way everyone, young and old can understand. I hope others who read my books can also understand and connect with the message," Penny said. To receive a copy, contact Penny by email - penny.walter@hotmail.com or visit the website pennywalterauthor.com

