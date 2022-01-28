news, local-news,

It was a Christmas present Anthony Baker was thrilled to receive. On Christmas Eve, the volunteer firefighter received an email from the Country Fire Service (CFS) to say he had been reinstated to the service. Mr Baker, who was the brigade's captain at the time, was suspended from all duties while being investigated by the CFS, after raising concerns about the brigade's new truck and the subsequent handling of the issue on social media. In September last year, he told The Times that the CFS said he had broken the Code of Conduct by posting his personal views on the brigade's Facebook page and by partaking in interviews with media about the issue. The email received on Christmas Eve said he was reinstated on Christmas Day and "all allegations were dropped". "It's fantastic to be back with the Mount Compass brigade," he said. The CFS confirmed the investigation was complete and he would not face any penalties. "The CFS has completed its investigations into the claims made against Mount Compass volunteer Anthony Baker and has ruled that he will be reinstated to his position without facing any disciplinary actions," the CFS spokesperson said. "As stated at the beginning of the investigation, such processes do not presume guilt of those who are being investigated - they are a formal, precautionary action required to ensure all parties involved can receive a fair hearing. "The CFS cannot and will not comment further on investigations."

