Eco-accommodations at Myponga Reservoir set to enhance region's tourism reputation

news, local-news,

Myponga Reservoir's status as one of South Australia's best tourism hotspots is only set to grow following the announcement of two projects worth $6.6 million. The reservoir will soon be transformed into an eco-tourism attraction, with the construction of numerous eco-accommodation cabins through the State Government's new $10 million Opening the Great Outdoors fund. Up to 12 cabins will be built on the southern side of the reservoir reserve, while there will be another eight lodges on two separate peninsulas in the northern section. The new nature-based accommodation is being established by CABN (southern side) and The Lake Lodges (northern side) with support worth $1.5 million. There has been a massive boost in nature-based tourism on the Fleurieu Peninsula, with more than 130,000 people visiting the reservoir since it opened for recreational access in 2019. Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs said the new accommodation projects would allow visitors to the reservoir to immerse themselves in nature and stay at the township even longer. "By opening the gates at Myponga Reservoir, we have turned the local township from a drive through town, to a drive to town and with these two projects people will now want to stay even longer at Myponga," he said. With people looking to holiday in regional areas, Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said the recent funding announcement will make that "better and easier". "We know South Australians and tourists love experiencing the great outdoors and this new funding from our Regional Growth Fund is all about delivering projects which make this even better and easier," he said. "We want to see nature-based tourism or regional accommodation projects which encourage people to travel to regional areas, stimulate local economies and create jobs." Minister Basham said the two new projects at the reservoir, partnered with the recently created Hindmarsh Valley National Park, will further enhance the Fleurieu's reputation as an eco-tourism destination. CABN will create six 41 metre square cabins during stage one of the project, and each will be predominantly off-grid with solar power, water harvesting and an onsite wastewater system. The next stage will include a further six larger family cabins. The project will be located in the southern section of the reservoir reserve to allow for views of bushland and uninterrupted views of the water. The Lake Lodges will offer guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world class nature-based boutique retreat nestled in the forest terrain overlooking the reservoir. Each lodge will be built on the two separate peninsulas on the northern banks of the reservoir reserve, with eight lodges capable of accommodating up to 32 people within the reserve's northern section. The eastern peninsula will feature 'The Farm', a group of four twin-roomed lodges centrally connected to a pavilion-style shared living zone that allows up to 16 people. On the neighbouring peninsula, there will be four twin bedroom self-contained lodges called 'The Retreats'.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tharvey/db89b924-4f03-44ba-9f1a-f681fdcfd5ac.jpg/r1_74_1440_887_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg