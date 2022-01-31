Mixture of puppets and music set to be a big hit at McLaren Vale

news, local-news,

Hearing the words 'puppets' and 'music' is generally enough to excite children throughout the Fleurieu and there could be some big smiles later this month. Pico's Puppet Palace, part of the Adelaide Fringe, will perform their 'Pico and Golden Lagoon' show at McLaren Vale's Red Poles Art Gallery on February 26. Formed by Sally Miller and Jesse Hamilton in 2016, the duo create contemporary and adventurous puppet theatre for children that fuses puppetry, storytelling, physical theatre and live music together. The McLaren Vale show will be about an enchanting adventure story about courage, new friendships and the wonders of nature. Ms Miller said being able to perform in front of a number of Fleurieu children will be exciting, as many Adelaide Fringe events are based in the city. "All of our other shows are based in the city, so we wanted to do a regional show that gave access to people who live in places like Victor Harbor," she said. "The show we are doing at McLaren Vale is a puppet show for kids with live music, and I think that is something that will very enjoyable for everyone," "Having the show outdoors makes it more accessible for the whole family - another thing is that all of our puppets are handmade." She explained that being able to put smiles onto the faces of children through art was something that never gets old and is one of the highlights of performing. "It's one of the highlights of performing. I find that kids are honest with their opinions and the ones we perform in front of still have that brilliant imagination that we generally lose a bit as adults," she said. Pico's Puppet Palace has toured their work both in Australia and Canada to schools, libraries, children's festivals and theatres. The puppets are beautifully handmade from repurposed materials and each performance introduces ecological and environmental issues, innovations, and ideas.

