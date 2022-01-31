Two men hospitalised after Paris Creek crash

news, local-news,

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment after the car they were in crashed into a tree at Paris Creek on Saturday, January 29. Emergency services received a report of an Audi sedan veering off the road and into a tree about 6.10pm. The driver of the car, a 55-year-old Meadows man, was taken to Mount Barker District Soldiers' Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, an 18-year-old Strathalbyn man, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Police closed the road for several hours as the scene was cleared, and thanked motorists in the area for their patience.

