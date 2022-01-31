People travel from near and far for Naracoorte reunion in Victor Harbor

community,

While the 30th Naracoorte Reunion in Victor Harbor was small in size, it was still a grand celebration and catch-up. On Sunday, January 16, the reunion picnic lunch was held at Muwerang-Kent Reserve for former and current Naracoorte residents. The numbers were down this year - probably in part due to COVID-19 concerns - but organisers said it was a beautiful day. Usually between 50 and 60 people attend the annual event, but this time around there were 24 people in attendance. Nine of those were attending for the first time: Di Taylor, Richard Smart, Elizabeth Bullock, John and Marg Mitchell, Rosemary McCulloch, Glenys and Peter Winter, and Lauren Waters. Due to COVID-19, everybody had to bring their own food, drink and chair, but because it was a small group people were able to mix and chat with everyone. Many are planning to attend the event in 2023, which will be on January 15. It is always held on the third Sunday in January. For more information, contact Sandra Matthias (nee Russ) on 0428 521 330 or Nannette Hartmann (nee Price) on 0403 840 350.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/6a26171b-41be-47a7-9eac-bf673decdae5.JPG/r0_165_2402_1522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg