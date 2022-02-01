news, local-news,

The Victor Harbor Yacht Club (VHYC) prepared for the annual Freshwater Classic Milang-Goolwa Race on January 22. It is conducted every year by the Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club (GRYC). This year the race had more than 100 boats in 9 divisions racing on the river, sailing from the Milang Regatta Club to the GRYC over the day. The VHYC was represented well, with Scott Edgar on his Taipan No Fear winning the off the beach cats division out of 24 boats, Vice Commodore Craig and Leanne Pearsons on their Stingray Pure N Cynical getting 5th and Kai McCallum and Tristan Neumueller on their Nacra 5:8 Makani achieving 6th place. "Obviously with the crew weight and lack of training we knew the conditions would be quite challenging. After having a bad start we were about a kilometre behind the leader. But we managed to fight back and get all the way up to 2nd after getting a good amount of breeze coming into Clayton. "Overall a really good race from all Victor Harbor Yacht Club members, Scott Egar taking 1st overall," Kai McCallum said. Mick McGuire and Samantha Blight on the Taipan Chongololo also sailed in the off the beach cats division and got 14th place. Marcus Towell achieved 7th place on the Austral Clubman 8 Valhalla Awaits in Division 2; while Commodore Tony Gluyas with Paul and Alana Hawkins sailed in the Trailer Sailer The Farr Side, and Jody Martin's crewed for the winning boat Bright'un in Division 1a. The club's rescue boats also helped out with the event. The GRYC hosts a number of social events. Visit www.gryc.com.au or contact Jade Irvine on 8555 2617. The VHYC sailed on Saturday, but with no official races. The members enjoyed watching the dolphins, as well as unconventional tactics by the 4:20 monohull, skippered by Trinity Woodley, who set her crew to paddling over the side and overtook some of the cats. The club will now go back to the regular club racing. For more information call 8552 4837 or visit vhyc.com.au Goolwa Aquatic Club by Dave Steele - The fifth and penultimate dinghy sailing club championship round for the Summer 2021/22 season was held at Goolwa Aquatic Club on Sunday. Nine senior boats and two junior sailors competed. The senior fleet was predominantly Sabres, with just the one Tasar of Bryan Lindsay and Peg Offler and a club Pacer, Emotional Damage, sailed by teenage siblings Jake and Kelly Steele interrupting the cluster of white and red Sabre sails. The two Junior Optis of Lucas Byrnes and Marlin French joined the senior fleet for a combined start for each of the three races. Peg and Bryan were out in front in each race in the faster Tasar. In the first two races, John Gratton set the pace for the remaining field. Race 3 was a different story with Dave Steele first to the top mark ahead of John and then successfully defending his lead across the next five legs of the course. Ron Rickards held second place in the Sabres for much of Race 1 and had a close battle with Ben Kelsey for fourth place overall in each of the races. Jake and Kelly in the Pacer showed these club boats are often under-rated, finishing in the middle of the Sabre fleet in two of the three races and being in the top three boats to the windward mark in Race 2. The Pacer really only gave ground on the downwind legs. Derek Maxted, Aleida Steele and Peter de Vries enjoyed close racing in the tail end of the fleet. Peter de Vries the fastest of the trio for three of the races, before a swim following an on-course altercation saw him not finish the third. The young Opti sailors did a great job. Young gun Lucas won three out of three races, but Marlin cut the margin significantly in successive races. On yardstick corrected results, John Gratton took the day with two wins and a second, ahead of Dave Steele with one win and two seconds, with Peg and Bryan third just ahead of Ron Rickards. Jake and Kelly took a respectable fifth place. On handicap, Bryan and Peg won the day, with Derek and Dave equal second. In the juniors, Lucas was just too strong, taking out the yardstick and handicap wins. Racing continues through February, with the next and final championship round scheduled for February 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/acf6f0b0-ba7d-43e0-b0ee-7bbbf06b6c7c.jpg/r0_64_1750_1053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg