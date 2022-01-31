news, local-news,

Martyn Bone entered the Summer of Sail hosted by the Royal Squadron Sailing Club and won all six races, taking first place in the kite foil division as well as festival champion for having the lowest score in all divisions. The Harken SA Summer of Sail Regatta brought together the entire watersports community for an epic two days of sailing, hosted by the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron from January 29 to 30. Encompassing juniors and seniors alike, across off-the-beach classes, windsurfers, kitefoilers, trailables, sports boats and keel boats, this event caters for absolutely everyone. There were 16 different classes over the two day event. In the kitefoil division there were 12 entrants. "We had three races on Saturday and three on Sunday. The wind started off light for the first race on Saturday and steadily increased to about 25 knots by race 3," Martyn said. "I managed to control my nine-metre kite pretty well and came away with three wins. On Sunday we had constant 15 to 18 knots for all three races. "The racing was a lot tighter, but I managed to nail all my starts perfectly and came away with another three wins. This gave me the gold in kitefoil racing and due to our class having the most competitors, I also won the Festival Champion for having the lowest score possible." This weekend Martyn will be at the KSA State Freestyle Titles and aiming for a podium finish. Martyn has won National Kitesurf Wave Champion, 3rd KSA State Wave Titles, Masters Kitefoil gold medal. "I'd like to thank my sponsors: North Kites, Harcourta South Coast, DMTC Industries and Makani Apparel Co.," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/921d7709-844a-4546-b2f2-3a014abe82c1.JPG/r84_49_900_510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg