Port Elliot Surf Life Saving Club (PESLSC) is proud of its Youth and Junior Programs. Saturday morning sees two groups running. 'Samewave' operates for people of any age who have a disability and would otherwise be excluded from in participating in beach events. Their abilities are extended by a team of volunteers. "The smiles on the faces and high attendance says it all," PESLSC member Marty Smee said. "At the same time Ben Jucius takes a group of youth members on a variety of adventures across the south coast. These are young people who are too old for Nippers and would otherwise be lost to the excitement of surf lifesaving. "To date they have gone snorkelling, had adventuresome board paddles, wave riding, IRB activities and the highlight being a morning over at Goolwa where they were given jet ski rides in the surf." Each Saturday afternoon juniors can participate in one of two programs. The 'normal' Nippers caters for those who want to have fun and learn surf skills, but do not wish to compete for the club in carnivals. They use the equipment, go for swims, play games and paddle boards but in a non-competitive atmosphere. The juniors are supervised by a dedicated team of parents, lifesavers and teenagers led by Chris Michelmore. The 'Competition Nippers' are put through their paces in preparation for carnivals. They receive specialist training in all aspects of water and beach events. Some of the drills and long distance paddles to the 'Sisters' rocks emphasises their commitment and fitness. They also train as a squad on Thursday nights. To complement Saturday training, specialist week night training is also help for beach events (running, and flags), board paddling and this year Dave McLaren has introduced 'Iron Person' training. Years of training have paid off with youth members Skye Jucius and Australian gold medallist Harry Pearce being selected to compete in the elite SA Surf league competitions. Other youth members are actively involved contributing to the training of younger members. These girls run Nipper groups and also help actively train some year level groups in the competition group. "This is a two way street with the girls also gaining valuable life skills," Marty said. Port Elliot will be hosting a full Junior Carnival on Sunday, February 20, with teams from all clubs hopefully participating. This is a chance for the club to showcase its new facilities.

