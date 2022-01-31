news, local-news,

The top two sides continued their strong form in round 12 Great Southern tennis with clean sweep victories over their respective opposition. Goolwa made short work of Pt Elliot, while continuing to get their talented players of Claire Robinson and Paul Roberts qualified. Sadly, for Pt Elliot they could not get close to the visitors with fill-in Dave Giltinan's 4 games in his singles being Pt Elliot's best score. Pickering and Amy Jones dominated their Pt Elliot opposition in their matches and this type of team win sends a clear message that they are the team to beat. Inman Valley, who still remain top of the ladder, ensured their Back Valley opponents left Inman humbled. Like Goolwa, Inman's ladies of Bree Leibhardt and Ella Watters were too strong for their opposition, while Inman's Darren Lush fought out a good win over fill-in Roger Corby, who challenged hard all game. Myponga-Sellicks overcame a determined Victor Harbor winning 4 rubbers to 2 at Victor. The visitors got off to the perfect start in the doubles with new addition Courtney Gum and Kellie Galbraith combining well to account for their Victor counterparts. Myponga-Sellicks' Jack Pacitti and Gum then backed up to win comfortably in their singles before Victor's Hugo Smit won an epic tiebreak decider and debutant young star Danika Millard showed that Division 1 Open was not a daunting proposition by winning her singles to make the score look respectable. While the number 13 maybe unlucky for some, there will be three teams hoping to see their luck turn around in round 13 matchups this weekend. The match of the round has third placed Myponga-Sellicks hosting second placed Goolwa. Both teams have excellent stroke makers in their line-ups and it would be worth the drive over to Myponga to view this battle. Goolwa's form has been intimidating for their opposition, but Myponga-Sellicks will hope they can utilise the slow home court surface to their advantage. Myponga-Sellicks' men of Pacitti, Schmidt will relish the chance of playing against class players of Travis Roach, Mike Howard and Roberts and with Gum providing depth to the home side, it will be a test they should look forward to. The season head to head score is 1 win a piece but with different players, all three results are possible, but Goolwa will prove too strong at the end of the day. Victor Harbor host Back Valley in a danger game for the visitors and a match they must win well to have any hope of playing in the finals. Victor can take confidence from last Saturday's effort while Back Valley will need to find form quickly. An injury to Back Valley's Craig Littlely is hampering their finals push and if Victor's Smit, Jakob Arbon and Danika Millard can find their form early, Back Valley will be vulnerable. Back Valley's Jamie Davis will be a good match up against Hugo Smit and if he can win that will go a long way to settling this match. It will be close, but the Back Valley ladies of Tanya Milne, Tanya Crompton and Kerryn Pearsons should see them win on sets. Pt Elliot travel to Inman Valley to see if they can continue solidify their hold on fourth spot on the ladder. Goolwa did them no favours last week and Inman will be looking to do the same. Young Dylan Wilson returned to the team and continued his strong form for Inman, while Pt Elliot's ladies of Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey will be looking to return to some good form. Pt Elliot got a close win early in the season while their last outing saw Inman turn the tables and I think Inman will continue that trend with a win on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/a109488a-e126-4725-ac5e-f48dd605a4b8.jpg/r864_483_2248_1265_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg