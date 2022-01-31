news, local-news,

The Northpoint Fleurieu Strathalbyn Cup was held on Sunday and was a huge success for the racing club, with the pre-booked patrons making the 1000 COVID restricted capacity completely sold out the day prior. Blessed by weather, the scene was set and all on course enjoyed a day of great food, Langhorne Creek wines and entertainment among the spaced out tables and people across the course. High Street Trading Co, Fashions on the Field continues to be a crowd stopper for Strathalbyn, with a huge line-up of high quality, amazing colour and immaculate grooming. Kids and menswear numbers although low on numbers, was on point. "The children were treated to a Giant Sand Pit, our regular Track Fairy, from A Sprinkle of Magic and what is becoming a regular, Farmer Darcy's Travelling Farm," Strathalbyn Racing Club Chief Executive Officer Kristy Martin said. It was the most expensive horse race in Strathalbyn's history with a prize pool of $107,000 for the Northpoint Fleurieu Cup in race seven. The strong field included six local trainers with Resurge, from the McEvoy stable, ridden by Barend Vorster taking the honours. "A thank you to our partners, Commercial Hotel, Fleurieu Milk Company, Grand Syndicates, Springfield Farm, High Street Trading Co, Festival Hire, Elders Real Estate Goolwa and our Major Partner Northpoint Fleurieu," Kristy said. Many of the sponsors were able to attend on the day, with Northpoint Fleurieu enjoying The Winning Post Room, overlooking the mounting yard, winning post and track. Celebrations continued onto the Commercial Hotel. The Strathalbyn Racing Club is steeped in rich tradition and enjoyed by all. In the other races; Semorka trained by Ryan Balfour took the honours in race one, race two Clamarc won and trained by Richard and Chantelle Jolly, race three it was Equichunk trained by Jordan Frew, race four was won by Samblas trained by Peter Jolly, race five Miss Mucinni won trained by David Jolly, race six Rex Goliath took the honours trained by Dennis O'Leary, race seven was the cup and won by Resurge trained by Tony and Calvin McEvoy and race eight was won by Go Boo Boo trained by Emma Hubbard. "Our next Sunday meet, is the Daish Irrigation Family Day, May 15, we strongly suggest booking early and we look forward to yet again hosting a warm and friendly crowd," Kristy said. "It was a great day of racing and the crowd enjoyed every bit of it. It is always a good day out and the club offers a very family friendly environment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/68aadecc-2028-44ef-bed8-bf9a48ce76bf.jpg/r0_76_2048_1233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg