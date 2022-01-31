news, local-news,

Cricket resumed on the weekend with the last of the one day matches for A and B grade sides. In the A Grade, Noarlunga continued their fine form with a 38 run victory over Port Elliot. Noarlunga posted 153 in their 40 overs and the Bloods could never get a start, losing regular wickets thanks to youngster Travis Bronstein, who took 5/11 off 5.2 overs to help cement his side's place on top of the ladder. Encounter Bay travelled north to McLaren Vale and were eventual winners by 3 wickets in a low scoring affair. McLaren Districts were bowled out for 92, which looked well under par, however the Bays made hard work of it. Fortunately for the visitors, Hoffmann continued his impressive start to 2022 with a match high 66 to keep them in touch with the top 2. In the final match of the round Willunga returned to the winners list with a 24 run victory over Goolwa. Willunga set Goolwa 135 for victory and the Pies were in dire straights early at 3/9. Unfortunately for Goolwa they could never get their innings back on track and were eventually bowled out for 110 in the 39th over. As we look to the round ahead we return to two day cricket with some crucial matches that may have lasting affect on the shape the top 4 come finals. Encounter Bay host Noarlunga in what looms as a fascinating contest with the home side looking to keep their run of knocking off the top sides in tact. Scarff found form last week, with his first half century of the season. Who, along with Burgess the competition's leading run scorer, will be pivotal wickets for the Bays who will fancy their chances at home. Bays captain Blake Bailey has been in impressive form with the ball which earnt the young master selection in this week's Country Cup. Goolwa and Port Elliot face off in the local derby with the Bloods desperate for a win to stay in touch with the top 4. If Port Elliot beat Goolwa they will take their spot in the top 4, still with a game in hand, however if Goolwa can turn the disappointment around from last week they will give themselves some breathing room heading into the final round. It is a big game for both sides. The last match of the round sees Willunga playing McLaren Districts. McLaren are still searching for their first win of the season and would love nothing more than to knock off their local rivals. However Willunga are a premiership contender for a reason and boast great depth with bat and ball. The Demons will be hoping for another strong team performance as they hunt down top spot.

