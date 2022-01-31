news, local-news,

McLaren won the toss and elected to bat first, but lost the key wicket of Nairn in the 5th over for 6. Not long after young Thompson came into Encounter Bay's bowling attack ripping through McLaren's top order, taking 3/10 off 6 overs. McLaren were bowled out for 92. McLaren dismissed inform batsman Marks for 1, but Hoffmann and Burns went on to make a 30 run partnership before Burns was out. Lintern out for 2, Parry run out for a duck and Bays crumbling at 5/50. Young Caleb Polson was brought to the crease and he settled the ship with Hoffmann. Hoffmann was dismissed for a well hit 66, while Polson went on to secure the game with youngster Kieran Garrett. Noarlunga defeats Port Elliot Port Elliot won the toss and sent Noarlunga in to bat. The decision paid off early as Martin picked up the first wicket of Bullard. Port Elliot's other opening bowler H Grenfell then struck, which brought Burgess to the crease. S Donaldson came on and Noarlunga were 3 for 32. M Spaan came to the crease to join opener J Scarff and they consolidated in the face of some tight bowling. Scarff scored an impressive 50 and Spaan 40 to push the Shoes to 7/153. Noarlunga started their defence of that total well, with opening bowlers M Ray and J Scarff taking a wicket each and having Port Elliot 2 for 10 in 8 overs. H Gordge (40) and B Griffiths (20) were best with the bat for Elliot, as Bronstein With some awesome, pinpoint bowling ended with 5/3 off 5.2 overs, picking up his first 5 wicket haul for the club in his first senior year. Port Elliot finished on 115. Willunga roll Goolwa Goolwa won the toss sent Willunga into bat. were 1/4, but by the 30 over mark reached 4/82. Goldner 55 not out led the way for the Demons and Willunga finished their innings with a competitive 6/134. Goolwa got off to a horror start and after 6 overs were 3/9. Willunga's young opener Joe Last led the attack brilliantly up front taking all 3 wickets. Goolwa slumped to 8/61. Crees (19) and Lawrence (28 not out) added some respectability, but in the end were bowled out for 110.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/59be9fd0-3e53-46c9-b950-d7a2835c38c5.jpg/r187_276_1812_1194_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg