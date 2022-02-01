Labor commits to funding a 24/7 emergency paramedic crew in Strathalbyn

news, local-news,

Strathalbyn would become home to a new 24/7 emergency ambulance crew if South Australian Labor is elected at the upcoming state election. Party leader Peter Malinauskas and Shadow Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton revealed the commitment when announcing a broader commitment to recruiting more paramedics and ambulance officers for the Adelaide Hills on Tuesday, February 1. A 12-paramedic emergency crew would be based in Strathalbyn from 2025 to support the volunteer crew which has been assisting the community. Under Labor's plan, another 18 more paramedics and ambulance officers will be based in Mount Barker, where a new ambulance station will also be built. The total investment is worth $17 million. Mr Malinauskas said residents "deserve so much better" than the services currently available. "Investing in an additional 30 paramedics and ambulance officers, including a new 24/7 crew commencing this year, will make a significant difference," he said. Mr Picton investing in healthcare improvements in the region was what residents had been calling for. "I have heard horror story after horror story of people left waiting too long for an ambulance in the Hills," he said. "Paramedics are sick of it and the people of the Hills are sick of it." The Times asked current Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick if he and the Liberal Party SA would pledge the same commitment for Strathalbyn. While he would not confirm or deny making the same pledge, he detailed investments in healthcare services in Strathalbyn. "We are investing $3.9 million for a new ambulance station at Strathalbyn," he said. "As we have indicated publicly, the Marshall Liberal Government will provide further funds to the ambulance service, alongside rolling out sensible industrial reforms to ensure those resources have maximum impact." He said the Strathalbyn and District Health Service emergency department was currently closed due to being co-located with a residential aged care facility and wanting to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the facility. "The hospital remains open and is serviced by local general practitioners (GPs)," he said. "The Marshall Liberal Government is committed to having inpatient beds available at the Strathalbyn and District Health Service as well as continuing to provide palliative care and aged care services. "The GPs are currently experiencing staffing shortages with medical workforce due to COVID-19. "It is anticipated that, when possible, the emergency department will return to pre COVID-19 operation."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/ab1d208e-edf8-478a-8259-19c7651cde4f.jpg/r0_141_2592_1605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg