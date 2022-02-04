news, local-news,

Phil Goode has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the Australia Day Honours List. There will be an investiture ceremony at Government House in Adelaide for the formal presentation in either March or April. Phil received an email from the office of the Governor General on January 4 and it was awarded in the General Division for a range of activities within the community over a time span of more than 38 years. Phil has been a very quiet achiever among the community of Victor Harbor and beyond and is humble individual who always places others first. The honour includes 15 years with the Encounter Bay Rotary Club, school councillor and chair at the Victor Harbor Primary school from 1987 to 1998 and past delegate to the Fleurieu Regional Representative Council, advocate and consultant through City of Victor Harbor and Surf Lifesaving SA from 2010 - 2016 regarding poor signage and changes required after a spate of drownings at Petrel Cove, co-ordinator, Victor Harbor Hunt, The Strathalbyn Hunt Club, from 1998 to current time and chairman of the Newland Hill Water Scheme 1990 to now. Although Phil has done so much for so many community service organisations he is most proud and been recognised for his work with Victor Harbor Private Hospital. Phil has been a Board Director of the Victor Harbor Private Hospital since 1998, deputy chair 2006-2008 and 2010- 2013 and is now chairman. "I am now in my 10th as chair, as I started in 2013," Phil said. There was also recognition of time spent on the South Australian Farmers Federation and in particular the Wool and Meat Executive and Phil served the Cattle Breed Society through the 90's as SA President and then National president. I am very overwhelmed and somewhat embarrassed . Your vocation, your children and possibly your upbringing lead you down many paths through life which you are not always aware," Phil said. "Mostly the services find you rather than the other way round and then it's just a matter of whether to say ' Yes' or ' No'." Phil is unsure what has driven him to take on so many important roles in the community. "I am not quite sure why, but probably it is an outlet away from farming to discover what many other people do, to serve and volunteer. It is most rewarding to know that you can make a difference and help many along the way," he said. "My father died quite young at age 62. He was a general surgeon and GP. Unknowingly he probably left a legacy with me to continue his work in health care and that is why I am so committed with the Private Hospital, it is our community owned private hospital. "The things we have achieved over 24 years has been truly wonderful. We continue to strive and advocate for increased and advanced health services for everyone in the Southern Fleurieu region and any profits made can then be returned to help upgrade theatre equipment etc. that may not fall within budget constraints of the health system." Phil said there was always more needed to be done in healthcare and looked forward to the arrival of the transperineal prostate biopsy equipment. "This will alleviate the need for over 100 men from our area to travel to Adelaide for those procedures. A sincere thank you to all our generous donating community organisations, as $140,000 has been raised since August 21," Phil said proudly.

