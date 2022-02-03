news, local-news,

Victor Harbor builder Carlos Quaremba will stand as One Nation's candidate for the seat of Finniss at the 2022 South Australian election. Mr Quaremba will have a strong focus on improving health and other services in the electorate and housing affordability in South Australia. He is looking forward to running a "good honest and accountable" campaign. "This electorate has never had truly independent representation," he said. "All the pork-barrelling of Finniss by the Liberals hasn't addressed the real problems here - homelessness, poor health services, drugs and increasing traffic congestion," Mr Quaremba said. "I'm aiming to give the people of Finniss a truly independent representative who's going to put them first. We need more specialist health services to cater for our growing and ageing population. We need some basic government services here too - it's past time we had a local Services SA centre on the South Coast. "Housing and homelessness will also be a focus for me. It's an issue which hasn't really been addressed here. One Nation will work to improve resources for helping the homeless and preventing homelessness, and has a sound policy to improve housing supply and affordability in South Australia." Mr Quaremba was brought to Australia at a very young age when his parents left Argentina after the military coup in that country. "My mother was very smart and she saw the writing on the wall. It wasn't safe for us in Argentina," he said. "What worries me today is that over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, my mother says she's being reminded of what it was like living under a military dictatorship. "That's more than a little disturbing. These issues go to the heart of essential principles of Australian democracy: freedom of speech, individual autonomy and the right to choose. "I'll always fight to protect these principles. I'm standing for One Nation in Finniss because Pauline Hanson has been an inspiration in her efforts to outlaw vaccine coercion and discrimination and to put Australia and Australians first. "I'm standing to give Finniss an independent voice."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/f02fb3d8-64f5-4089-b463-05f4d7d475cb.jpg/r0_387_1791_1399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg