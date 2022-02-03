news, local-news,

The City of Victor Harbor has established a new partnership with two local marine biologists to lead educational programming, tours and school holiday activities at the South Australian Whale Centre. Ali Bloomfield and Renee Newman will establish a new business, named 'Fleurieu Marine Education', and deliver educational services from the South Australian Whale Centre as an independent operator. In early September, Council sought expressions of interest from local businesses, individuals and organisations to operate the South Australian Whale Centre's education programs. Three competitive submissions from local and Adelaide-based service providers were received and considered by the council. The proposals were considered at the January 2022 council meeting, with Ali and Renee awarded the rights to deliver educational programming, tours and school holiday activities from the new centre for a period of two years with a right of renewal for a further two years. Ali Bloomfield said she is thrilled to be offered the opportunity to develop a business in an iconic Victor Harbor location, building on her skills and qualifications in marine science. "Educating young people is something that I am passionate about and I love the marine environment. This opportunity provides me with a chance to do both," Dr Bloomfield said. "We are looking forward to developing a broader range of visitor experiences in the centre as well as externally and we are excited to partner with local tourism operators to add further value to our offering." City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the new Visitor Centre, which incorporated the South Australian Whale Centre, was set to be a hive of activity and would provide a vibrant hub for both the local community and visitors to Victor Harbor. "Our natural environment is one of the things that makes Victor Harbor special. Continuing to deliver marine-based educational programs through the South Australian Whale Centre is an effective way in which we can help to protect and preserve our environment," Dr Jenkins said. "This is an exciting partnership that will see two local marine biologists develop a business in an area that they are passionate about and qualified in." "Ali and Renee will have the opportunity to operate out of a central location and share their extensive knowledge of our exceptional coastline on a greater scale." Ali and Renee will now begin refining their education programs and will commence promoting these products to schools in coming weeks. The first educational classes are likely to occur from the second term of 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/d179b760-ac0b-4066-abd4-e04c8b77b0cc.jpg/r171_294_1805_1217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg