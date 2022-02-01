Richie Porte's last tour ends on the Fleurieu

news, local-news,

Cheering crowds and ringing cowbells greeted professional cyclists from around the country throughout the Southern Vales on Saturday, January 29. In what was Australian cycling legend Richie Porte's last every Australian tour and race, competition in the final stage of the men's Festival of Cycling race was fierce. Competitors completed a 113.2km route from McLaren Vale to the top of Willunga Hill. The race started on Main Road at McLaren Vale Central Shopping Centre and wound past wineries then headed towards Port Willunga and Aldinga's esplanade, following the coast before going to Sellicks Hill and Whites Valley, and finishing with the epic Willunga Hill Climb. It seemed only fitting that Porte's last Australian tour finished at Willunga Hill; of eight attempts over the years, he has won the climb seven times, and fans have nicknamed him the King of Willunga Hill. "It is an emotional day for me but it's cool to put an end to my professional cycling career at a place where it kicked off when I made the wildcard selection in 2008. I absolutely love this race," he said. Unfortunately he did not have a fairytale finish, as Angus Lyons took home line honours ahead of Callum Scotson and Cooper Sayers. James Whelan was the winner of the General Classification, while Benjamin Dyball took out the Points Classification. Matt Dinham won the Young Rider Classification and Ben Hill was named the Stage 3 King of the Mountain. The Festival of Cycling organisers look forward to the return of the Tour Down Under in 2023.

