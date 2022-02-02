Discover what's on across the Fleurieu: from Feb 3, 2022

news, local-news,

Music and wine Thursdays @ Molly's continues Thu, Feb 3. Mollydooker Wines, McLaren Vale, 4.30pm till late. Music by Ben Vidic and food by Chimmichurri at Mollydooker's new outdoor wine bar, the MollyVan. Bring your own deck chair or picnic rug. For more information, visit www.mollydookerwines.com.au. Tuna comp Coast 2 Coast Tuna Tournament Fri, Feb 4 to Sun, Feb 6. The annual Coast 2 Coast Tuna Tournament will begin on Friday with check-in at the Harness Racing Club, Victor Harbor from 2pm. Fishing will occur on Saturday and Sunday, with weigh-ins closing at 7pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday. Presentation will be held 4pm Sunday. Camping is available at the Harness Racing Club - the base location for this event where check-in, the weigh-ins and the presentation will be held. Follow the group page for the 2022 tournament at www.facebook.com/groups/c2ctt2022 Live music Hussy Hicks to perform Fri, Feb 4. Murray Delta Juke Joint, Goolwa, 7pm. Leesa Gentz' powerhouse soul vocals and Julz Parker's revered guitar skills will be on show at the Goolwa live music venue. Film Festival Fleurieu Film Festival returns for 2022 Sat, Feb 5. McLaren Vale and Fleurieu Coast Visitor Centre, McLaren Vale, from 6.30pm. Short films following the theme of 'Dreams', created by local and international filmmakers. Prizes for filmmakers will be handed out on the night. Pre-screening entertainment from The Yearlings. Food vans, wine and beer, and coffee available for purchase, plus BYO non-alcoholic beverages. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.fleurieufilmfestival.com.au Filmmakers event Filming the Fleurieu Sun, Feb 6. Fleurieu Film Festival 'Filming the Fleurieu' workshop. For filmmakers. For more information, visit www.fleurieufilmfestival.com.au Grants info Information sessions about applying for a council grant Tue, Feb 8 (10am-12pm) and Wed, Feb 9 (6pm-8pm). Online sessions. Learn everything you need to know about applying for an Alexandrina Council grant. Register interest to attend at https://mysay.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/grants. For information about the council's 2021-2022 Grants Program, visit www.alexandrina.sa.gov.au/grants or contact the grants officer on 8555 7000. Art by Dridan The Dridan Collection is on show Feb 13 to March 13. South Coast Regional Art Centre. A solo exhibition by David Dridan, who has generously donated a substantial collection of artworks to Alexandrina Council. Some are his own pieces, tracking a prolific career dedicated to depicting his beloved and diverse Australian landscape, and some are his acquisitions of other artists' work. Gallery hours: Wed-Fri 11am to 4pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 4pm.

