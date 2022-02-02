news, local-news,

Anne Bourne will represent the Greens for the seat of Finniss at the March 19 state election. Anne is a parent, grandparent and works as a Psychologist in Goolwa. "I have worked for many years in education and community and health services with individuals, families and communities, as well as in development of social and economic policy. As a psychologist, I see the impact on individuals and families of poor public transport, lack of access to good public transport; health and mental health services; post secondary education and employment opportunities," Anne said. "I am deeply concerned about the loss of faith in Australian's democratic institutions and the politicians who we had hoped were representing us and our country with integrity and honesty." Anne has been living in Goolwa for 10 years and feel blessed to live in such a beautiful natural environment with a strong sense of community. Anne said the Greens will push the established political parties to support a vision and plan to change South Australia for the better. "Like Greens parties around the world the Australian Greens are founded on four pillars - Ecological Sustainability, Grassroots Participatory Democracy; Social Justice, Peace and Non Violence," Anne said. "I'm standing as the Greens candidate for Finniss because I am passionate about economic and environmental sustainability, justice and fairness for all and most importantly integrity and honesty in our politicians and business and community leaders. "Key issues for Finniss communities include the impact of the housing crisis, lack of public transport, employment and access to community and health services and further education."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/33c37af6-25f4-42c8-8875-733890d1a4b6.JPG/r4_241_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg