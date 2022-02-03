news, local-news,

The South Coast District Hospital (SCDH) has expanded its obstetric services to play a role in the State Obstetric COVID Management Plan. The expanded service began in early January and is likely to be in place until at least March 2022. A discussion between Dr Robert Carey, (visiting obstetrician at Flinders Medical Centre and the new visiting gynaecologist to the South Coast District hospital) with Dr Graham Wildman, one of the local rural GP Obstetricians led to women who had planned to deliver at Flinders Medical Centre being delivered in Victor Harbor. Dr Wildman said Flinders Medical Centre was the state-wide centre for of management of COVID positive pregnant women. "Because of COVID, women who would normally have an elective caesarean section at Flinders Medical Centre are often being transferred to other tertiary hospitals in Adelaide," Dr Wildman said. The rapid approval of this service supported by local midwives and the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network (BHFLHN) has allowed some women the choice to deliver at South Coast District Hospital instead of locations north of Flinders Medical Centre. "The new service has been a very satisfying experience for the staff involved and the patients who chose to deliver at the hospital. The service is likely to continue until early March 2022," Dr Wildman said. To date, six babies have been born locally to women from the south of Adelaide. This has supported these women to deliver closer to their homes. It has also meant that the local GP Obstetricians, midwifery staff, theatre staff and GP anaesthetists are able to support the services and workload of Flinders Medical Centre. One of the women who in January chose to deliver at the SCDH was Kate Turbill. Kate and her partner, Russell, elected to access the local service for the birth of their second child Georgie. Kate said it was an "absolute blessing" to have the birth at the South Coast District Hospital. "We were booked to have the birth at Flinders, but due to COVID we were asked to have the birth at Victor Harbor," Kate said. "It turned out to be the best thing that happened and if we knew how good an experience it was going to be, we would have chosen Victor first. "At Victor we felt so welcome and treated like family. Dr Wildman and Dr Shute were amazing. We met them first and they made us feel so comfortable and calm. "My first birth with Austin was an emergency C-section (caesarean section), so I was nervous, but the team at the South Coast District Hospital gave us the reassurance that everything was going to be alright and it was."

