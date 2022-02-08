Fringe on the Fleurieu 2022 | YOUR GUIDE

news, local-news,

The Adelaide Fringe is again returning to the Fleurieu Peninsula, saving residents a trip to Adelaide to see top-quality performances in their backyards. Six events will be held in the region between February 27 and March 26, plus an exhibition will run for the length of the Fringe. Here is your guide to what's on. Red Poles, McLaren Vale | February 19 to March 20 Ngarrindjeri artists Cedric Varcoe, Amanda Westley, Kyla McHughes, Kevin Kropindjeri and Sandra Saunders present a mixed media exhibition titled 'Ngarrindjeri Ruwe' - Our Lands and Waters - includes a series of workshops, demonstrations, Indigenous live music, smoking ceremony and welcome to country. The exhibition offers rich layered experiences and provides memorable, quality Indigenous engagement, enhancing an understanding of 'country and community'. Visitors can view Aboriginal artists at work through demonstrations and observe various cultural events including a smoking ceremony, welcome to country and contemporary live music featuring Aboriginal performers. Adults and children can participate in workshops. A smoking ceremony and cleansing prepares the ground for the events. For more information, visit https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/ngarrindjeri-ruwe-af2022 Railway Plaza, Victor Harbor | February 27 Explore a world of handmade products that tell the stories of the people who created them. With more than 70 artisan stalls to discover, the Victor Harbor Artisan Market provides a unique platform for practicing and professional artists and artisans to show, sell and demonstrate their art. Enjoy local food and beverages while watching the free Fringe on Tour event on Warland Reserve and roving performers. Open 9am to 4pm. Tickets: Free (no ticket needed) Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor | February 27 A line up of performances, markets and experiences for the whole family. Join the full day of festivities and family friendly activity including the Adelaide Fringe on Tour artists from 12-2pm. Open 9am to 4pm. Tickets: Free (no ticket needed) Chapel Theatre, Strathalbyn | March 4-6 Local musicians Sam Hissey, Willow Prusa and Robbie Andrew present a musical variety show at Strathalbyn's Chapel Theatre. A combination of solo and group performances across a variety of genres and instruments will delight audiences of all ages and musical tastes. March 4 and 5 session at 7pm, March 6 session at 2pm. Tickets: Adults $25, concession $20, children $15. https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/strath-sound-factory-af2022 Goolwa RSL Garden of Honour | March 13 All manner of performers, comedians and characters delight audiences from 9 to 90 years of age out of the 'Goolwa Caravan'. Open from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Tickets: Free (no ticket needed) Victor Harbor Town Hall | March 19 The 60 Four present the biggest hits of the '60s with a contemporary sound and stunning showmanship that have made them a Fringe favourite. With their slick moves and tight four-part harmonies, these charming young men perform all of your favourite '60s hits and other old school favourites. Over two hours of The Beatles, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Johnny O Keefe and many more. Show is at 7.30pm. Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/the-60-four-in-concert-af2022 Alma's Hem Amphitheatre, Inman Valley | March 26 Join us at a new one-day family festival in Inman Valley that aims to cater for your whole family. Alma's Hem Amphitheatre is an outdoor music and cultural venue. Its stage is positioned in the bank of a dry creek bed and its Ngarrindjeri heritage is upheld through the continuation of ceremony and community gatherings. It offers a big horizon, virgin scrub and ample room for families and nature lovers to explore and appreciate the gift of music and talent in the bush. Home grown music will include The Borderers, Flaming Zambuccas/ABBA Gold, Me 'N Me Mates, Manadi Lopa, Ticklish Allsorts, and more. Festival opens at 12pm and runs for 11 hours. Camping is available. Tickets: https://adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/music-in-the-valley-an-all-day-family-festival-af2022

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/86796219-0ae6-4a9b-895f-45346e2b7319.jpg/r0_220_800_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg