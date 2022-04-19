news, local-news,

LT Melville Orchard Farmer served in World War I and was born on June 29, 1888 and was killed in action on April 30, 1918. He was born in Wallaroo and was the youngest child of Louisa Margaret Farmer (nee Orchard) and Henry Farmer. Henry Farmer was a policeman and was transferred to Victor Harbor in 1911. A Norfolk Island pine in Victor Harbor's Soldiers' Memorial Gardens bears a plaque with Melville Farmer's name to commemorate his sacrifice. After leaving school Melville worked as an insurance clerk for AMP Society Ltd in Adelaide. On September 20, 1914, Melville enlisted in the AIF at 26-years-of-age. Given the serial number 76, he was posted to A Squadron of the 9th Light Horse Regiment. A Squadron boarded HMAT A26 Armadale at Victoria Dock on February 12, 1915 and arrived in Egypt in the middle of March 1915. The 9th Light Horse Regiment landed at Gallipoli in late May 1915. By this time Melville had been promoted to Sergeant. Back in Egypt Sgt Farmer was promoted to regimental quartermaster sergeant in February 1916. In March 1916, the regiment joined the forces defending the Suez Canal. On July 29, 1916, Melville Farmer married Miss Ruby E. Adams at Port Said. By December 1916, the regiment's advance had reached the Palestine frontier and the 9th was involved in the fighting to secure the Turkish outposts of Maghdaba (December 23) and Rafa (January 9, 1917), both of which were captured at bayonet point. On February 2, 1917, RQMS Farmer was commissioned as a second lieutenant and on May 15, he was promoted to lieutenant. The regiment was fortunate to be in reserve for the Brigade's disastrous attack on the Nek on August 7, but suffered 50 per cent casualties attacking Hill 60 on August 27. The Turks were turned at Romani. Although it did not take part in the actual battle, the 9th Light Horse was involved in the advance that followed the Turks back across the desert. The 9th Light Horse joined the pursuit that followed and led to the capture of Jerusalem in December. The focus of British operations then moved to the Jordan Valley. On April 30, 1918 commencing at 0445 hours, the regiment advanced against Turkish positions near Es Salt. During the day they encountered artillery and machine gun fire and enemy cavalry. The battle continued throughout the day and 200 enemy were captured and an unknown number killed. Lt Farmer was one of two of the regiment's soldiers killed in the action. He was buried in the field, but his grave has never been found. LT Farmer is commemorated on the Jerusalem Memorial. A letter written by Major Harry Parsons 103-years-ago found its way to the Farmer family in Victor Harbor in 2021. Major Parsons from Inman Valley wrote the letter to LT Melville Orchard Farmer's sister Hilda on July 9, 1918, describing how her brother died during the war on that fateful day on April 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/77f9c33a-8e22-4aba-b7db-44ffe0380cf0_rotated_270.jpg/r0_293_3024_2002_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg