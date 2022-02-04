news, local-news,

Visitors to the surrounding areas of the Bluff may have noticed thickets of dead trees or trees dying. This is due to work being carried out by Victor Harbor Coastcare. Victor Harbor Coastcare's Anita Leak said it was distressing to be involved in eradicating trees, but sometimes it was necessary to do such work to protect the biodiversity of an area. "Coastcare partners with the City of Victor Harbor (CVH) and the Department for Environment and Water (DEW), who are working hard to restore this ecologically significant site, for future generations, by strategically managing weeds on the Bluff and replacing weeds with indigenous species that will provide suitable habitat for the local flora and fauna," Anita said. The Coast Protection Board have given the go-ahead for the spending of a $5000 grant on a contractor to work on removal of the woody weed Casuarina glauca (suckering sheoak). Nick Anderson of Coastal Bushcare has been engaged to carry out the work. "Casuarina glauca is an east-coast Australian species which suckers and forms dense thickets, excluding other endemic native vegetation from growing, thereby reducing both the floral and faunal biodiversity in the area," Anita said. "The staged removal of Casuarina glauca will be accompanied with revegetation using local native plant species supplied by the City of Victor Harbor. Ecologically, the removal of Casuarina glauca will benefit the local biodiversity, together with removing the potential haven for feral animals such as rabbits and foxes." Victor Harbor Coastcare volunteers will also be contributing more than 40 hours of work to this project which is part of a five-year plan. Coastcare and the contractor are using the drill and fill and frilling method to apply Glyphosate, supplied by the council, to the Casuarina which means any impact on soil microbes would be minimal if at all. Council uses a dual-salt Glyphosate product which contains a surfactant that is approved for use around waterways, should there be any chance of run-off. On a different note, Coastcare has registered for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 6. Anyone, including families, interested in taking part in this rewarding event are to meet at the Causeway Café at 8.45 am for 9am. Contact Richard House, Chair of Coastcare, on 0403 774 596 if you wish to participate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/77549540-1674-4456-8cec-d7d858509067.jpg/r661_0_4038_1908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg