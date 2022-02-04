news, local-news,

Doug and Rosie Giles have been involved with the Port Elliot Show since way back in 2005 when Doug took on the position as volunteer treasurer. His wife Rosie has been his assistant throughout those years as well as taking on the roles of membership and minutes secretary a few years later. After 16 years of tallying up figures, sprightly 83-year-old Doug has now decided to take a step back and hand the baton over to a new treasurer. "It's been a rewarding and certainly a fulfilling experience with some wonderful friendships formed throughout those years," Doug said. "When we first started we had no experience with regional shows and as an accountant I was mainly involved in working with clients in varying businesses. In the beginning of my time as treasurer, records were carefully recorded by hand and now the double entry accounting system is all computerised and so much simpler and easier to use than when I first started." Doug and Rosie, both life members of the Port Elliot Show, will remain on the management committee and Doug will work closely with the new treasurer to ensure a smooth transition takes place. "I will give my successor all the help that may be required until such a time that they feel confident and ready to go it alone," Doug said. As for Doug and Rosie, they now feel a true sense of pride with what they've achieved over the last 16 years. Rosie said it had been their "baby" and a big part of their life, but the time was right to hand over to a new treasurer. "The show has grown considerably during our time on the committee and now we'll sit back a little more and enjoy what has been an exciting involvement with one of South Australia's largest regional shows." Rosie said. The Southern Agricultural Society Inc. (Port Elliot Show) is now seeking expressions of interest for the position of a volunteer treasurer, preferably with accounting experience. One can rest assured that Doug and Rosie will be there to assist if necessary. If you would like to find out more about this volunteer position or, if you would like to volunteer a little time in any capacity in other areas of the Port Elliot Show, contact the secretary of the Port Elliot Show on email secretary@portelliotshow.com.au