Graham Philp, former two-term Mayor of the City of Victor Harbor and former member of SAPOL for more than 30 years has launched his political campaign as an Independent member of the South Australian State parliament and will have a strong focus on environmental, heritage and history issues. Mr Philp is standing for a place in the Legislative Council at the March 19 election. "We need to start to address these urgent issues now. They cannot be ignored any longer" he said. "As former mayor I fought 'tooth and nail' to prevent drilling in our pristine waters and it paid off. I will continue to fight to correct the imbalance of our ecosystems in the marine and land environments, along with the preservation of our history and heritage and I will support all South Australians." As Chair of the Encounter Celebrations Committee, and Chair of the Save the Penguin Committee, Graham has the passion, enthusiasm and a strong desire to tackle the environment, heritage and history issues on behalf of all South Australians who care about the future for their children and future generations. Sixty-eight-year old Graham has been married to Carol for more than 30 years and they have two children and five grandchildren. "It is vital we act now and not wait until it is too late" he said. "A vote for me for in the Legislative Council in the forthcoming elections will ensure you have a strong voice for the people who really do care about the future." For more information contact Graham Philp on 0418 851 311 or visit www.grahamphilp.net

